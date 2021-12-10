Tixl (TXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.65 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $78,003.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.01 or 0.08323502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,768.35 or 1.00075291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

