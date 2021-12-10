TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 2,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,375,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

