Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.99

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and traded as high as $54.00. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 17,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

