Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,708. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

