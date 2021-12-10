TopBidder (BID) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $10,283.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00206664 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

