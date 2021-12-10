Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $36.40 or 0.00075197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.