Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

