Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.42

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.42 and traded as low as $20.41. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 5,974 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

