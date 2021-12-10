Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$5.71. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 30,233 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$250.36 million and a P/E ratio of -81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,683,500. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,958,828.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,109,055.40. Insiders acquired a total of 1,206,884 shares of company stock worth $6,154,367 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.