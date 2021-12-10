Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$5.71. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 30,233 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$250.36 million and a P/E ratio of -81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.
In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,683,500. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,958,828.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,109,055.40. Insiders acquired a total of 1,206,884 shares of company stock worth $6,154,367 in the last quarter.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
