Tourist Token Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $24,288.23 and approximately $4.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.48 or 0.08189558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.47 or 1.00119980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

