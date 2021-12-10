Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 412 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $333.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $294.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

