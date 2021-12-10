Traders Buy High Volume of Prologis Call Options (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 28,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,939% compared to the average daily volume of 1,383 call options.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.06. 79,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,531. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

