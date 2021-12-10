Traders Purchase High Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,429 call options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,887 call options.

CLMT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 7,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

