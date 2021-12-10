Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average of $187.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.