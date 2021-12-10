Transcodium Hits Market Cap of $121,075.87 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $121,075.87 and $846.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006982 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

