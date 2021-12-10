TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Shares Down 0.4%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 9,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 5,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.