Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 823.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,873.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,712.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

