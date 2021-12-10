Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Down 4.6%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

