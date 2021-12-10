Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.64

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.24. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 3,266 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOLWF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

