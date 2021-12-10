Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells $62,720.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $62,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. 116,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,588 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,813,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

