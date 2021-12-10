Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as low as C$1.76. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 1,554 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

