Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

TRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 431,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,829. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

