Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $572.29

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.29 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.23). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.30), with a volume of 22,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 572.29. The company has a market cap of £224.13 million and a PE ratio of 76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In other news, insider Caroline Stephens purchased 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($12,807.19). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($19,175.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621 in the last 90 days.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

