Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $572.29

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.29 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.23). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.30), with a volume of 22,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 572.29. The company has a market cap of £224.13 million and a PE ratio of 76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.48.

In other news, insider Caroline Stephens purchased 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($12,807.19). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($19,175.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621 in the last 90 days.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.