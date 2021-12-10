Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE:TSU opened at C$43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$20.19 and a one year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

