Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

