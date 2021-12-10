TRON Reaches Market Cap of $8.95 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003441 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,888,072,317 coins and its circulating supply is 101,888,080,967 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

