TROY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.86 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. TROY has a market cap of $98.37 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.45 or 0.08262423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00080908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.79 or 0.99957994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

