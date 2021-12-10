TrueFi Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $162.21 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.