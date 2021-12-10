TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. 4,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

