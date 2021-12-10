Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $59.62 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.