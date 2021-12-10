Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Truist Financial has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

