Truist Initiates Coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYXT. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of CYXT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 6,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

