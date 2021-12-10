Truist Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.21. 3,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

