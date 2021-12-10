Truist Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $659.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $564.00 to $659.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.55.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $44.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

