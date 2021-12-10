Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $140.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.