Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.56

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.56 and traded as high as C$108.25. Tucows shares last traded at C$108.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.56.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

