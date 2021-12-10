Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 79 ($1.05) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 62 ($0.82). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.80) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 59.57 ($0.79).

LON TLW opened at GBX 45.16 ($0.60) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £646.55 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.67.

In other news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($601.62). Also, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,500.20).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

