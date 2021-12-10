Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.12. 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 422,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.