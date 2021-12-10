Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.12. 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 422,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
