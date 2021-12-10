TurtleNetwork (TN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,250.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars.

