Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $268.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

