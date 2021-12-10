Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.71. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.08. 158,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.