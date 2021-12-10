Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0773

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $703,400.69 and approximately $8,276.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

