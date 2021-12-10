U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 558.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.