Ubex Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $801,727.29 and approximately $572,780.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00196245 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

