UBS Group Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €101.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.71. 25,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.50. Zalando has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.