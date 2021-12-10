UBS Group Raises NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to 8,150.00

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from 8,000.00 to 8,150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,150.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$106.38 on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

