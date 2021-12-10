UBS Group Reiterates €101.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €106.76 ($119.96).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €77.70 ($87.30) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.64. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

