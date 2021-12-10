Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $404.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

