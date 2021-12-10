Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.