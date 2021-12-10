Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,842.49

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,842.49 ($37.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,196 ($42.38). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,170 ($42.04), with a volume of 78,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.41) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,800 ($37.13).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,200.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,842.49.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.